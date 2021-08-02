Watch
Transgender weightlifter makes history at Olympics

Mark Schiefelbein/AP
FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of the women's 90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Hubbard, a transgender woman, is competing in weightlifting for New Zealand (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Posted at 11:10 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 12:10:09-04

TOKYO (AP) — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard finally got to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

It didn’t last long but it was significant. Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts and that ruled her out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division.

The New Zealander made a heart gesture to the audience with her hands before leaving the competition arena.

Hubbard is not the only transgender athlete competing at the Tokyo Games but she has been the focus of attention as a medal contender in weightlifting.

Li Wenwen won the gold medal for China. Emily Campbell of Britain took silver and Sarah Robles of the United States won the bronze.

