Trump wins New Hampshire's GOP primary

Former President Donald Trump won New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

Trump's victory marks his second of the nominating contest. He also won last week's Iowa caucuses.

Trump's victory also doesn't come as much of a surprise as polling showed he had a lead over Nikki Haley, who served as the ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's presidency.

But a close contest between Trump and Haley could give Haley momentum going into next month's South Carolina primary. She was the state's governor prior to joining the Trump administration.

Haley conceded the state's primary Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ has projected that President Joe Biden will win the state's Democratic primary despite not being among the candidates on the ballot. Democrats stripped the states of its delegates for refusing to move its primary later into the year.

The Republican field is quite small for a contested primary. Just two major candidates remain in the race — front-running Trump and Haley.

Turnout appeared to be strong, as the Boston Globe reported that several townships requested additional ballots to meet demand.

The field faced a major shake-up on Sunday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis exited the race amid flailing poll numbers. A Monmouth University-Washington Post poll released Monday showed DeSantis would have had an estimated 8% of the vote. The poll was taken before DeSantis' announcement on Sunday.

The same poll showed Trump leading with 52% of the vote compared to Haley's 34%. It appears that DeSantis' exit could benefit Trump and help widen his lead over Haley. The poll found that DeSantis voters were twice as likely to name Trump as their second choice over Haley.

Tuesday's primary comes eight days after Trump won the Iowa caucuses with over 50% of the vote.

There are 22 delegates up for grabs. New Hampshire allocates delegates proportionally among all candidates getting at least 10%. Decision Desk HQ projects Trump will win at least 11 delegates, while Haley will win at least eight. There are three left to divvy.

For the entire nominating contest, there are 2,429 delegates, meaning it takes 1,215 to secure the GOP's nomination.

Despite the second-place finish, Haley said she is committed to staying in the race.

Meanwhile, many leading Republicans say it's time to unite behind Trump's campaign.

"I endorsed President Trump because he delivered on promises to unleash our economy, secure our border, make America energy independent, and achieve peace through strength - and I believe he will do so again as President, while helping us to grow the majority in Congress," House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote. "I encourage Republicans to unite behind President Trump so we can achieve victory in November and end the disastrous Biden presidency."

Although no delegates are up for grabs, backers of President Biden launched a write-in candidacy on his behalf. Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson were on the Democratic ballot.