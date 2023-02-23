TV news journalist, child killed in Florida shooting as police investigated homicide at same location

Local authorities in Orlando, Florida have confirmed a television news journalist along with a 9-year-old girl were shot and killed Wednesday while police were investigating a homicide at the same scene.

Authorities were at the scene and collecting evidence after a woman was found shot earlier the same day, according to Orlando's Sun Sentinel.

#Breaking — A Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer were shot at the scene of a homicide investigation. One has died, according to the sheriff. https://t.co/xMCKBfUlO1 — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023

Orlando Sheriff John Mina confirmed on Wednesday evening that homicide detectives responded to the scene at around 11:17 a.m. ET after the woman in her 20s was found dead.

Later at 4:05 p.m. ET police were dispatched out to the scene again where Sheriff Mina said they were responding to reports of a shooting at the same location, along with another shooting nearby.

Spectrum News 13 reported, citing Sheriff Mina, that one of its reporters and a photographer were shot at the scene of the homicide investigation.

The journalist, who was not immediately named, died from their injures and the Sun Sentinel reported that the other Spectrum News 13 journalist was listed in critical condition, citing details from police.

WFTV-Channel 9 had journalists at the scene who were not injured who said the gunman walked by them and approached the News 13 van and opened fire.