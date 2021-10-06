Two Americas: Training more Native American educators

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - In our series called Two Americas, we're showing you different perspectives and solutions to community issues.

We're not pitting one side against the other but giving voices to people who you might not have heard from.

We’re looking at a lack of American Indian educators and school administrators. 3 News Now reporter Isabella Basco shows us what's being done to address it.

Watch her report at the top of the page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.