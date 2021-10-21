Two crew members injured by prop gun on set of Alec Baldwin movie 'Rust'

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting on a movie set in New Mexico, authorities say.

"Rust" is being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe New Mexico.

A spokesperson for Alec Baldwin, who is producing the movie, told KOB 4 that a prop gun misfired and resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.

KOB 4 reports that one person was airlifted to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque. That person was reportedly listed in critical condition. The other person's condition is unknown.

"Rust" is set in the 1880s, and follows the life of a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his grandfather who killed a rancher, according to IMDB.