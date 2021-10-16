TX school district apologizes for telling for teachers to provide 'opposing' views to the Holocaust

SOUTHLAKE, Tex. — The superintendent of a Texas school district apologized after a school administrator told teachers they would need to provide "opposing" views to the Holocaust if they had any books referring to the horrific event.

Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, made the statement during a training session.

NBC News published a recording of the training session, where a person could be heard saying, "How do you oppose the Holocaust?”

Peddy implied a book showing an "opposing" view of the Holocaust would keep the district in compliance with a new Texas law.

The law states, "teachers who choose to discuss current events or widely debated and currently controversial issues of public policy or social affairs shall, to the best of their ability, strive to explore such issues from diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to any one perspective."

Following news reports about the training session, the school district's superintendent offered an apology.

"As the Superintendent, I express my sincere apology regarding the online article and news story. During the conversations with teachers, comments made were in no way to convey the Holocaust was anything less than a terrible event in history," a statement on the school district's Twitter account reads.