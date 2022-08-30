Uber rolling out new safety features

Uber is doing more to make sure riders feel safe.

The company announced Tuesday that it has partnered with ADT to provide riders with another option to seek help.

"We’ve been working with ADT so that when a call or text exchange is requested, the agent can monitor an ongoing trip, stay in contact through the duration of the trip, and even reach out to 911* on the user’s behalf with key trip details; like the vehicle’s make and model, license plate number, and GPS location," Uber said in a statement.

Uber said it's also expanding its text to 911 service to nearly 60% of the U.S. The feature was initially rolled out in 2019 in Los Angeles, Minnesota, and Indiana.

The new safety features can be found in Uber's safety toolkit on the app.

Uber said safety is a priority for the company. In 2019-2020, a report by Uber said there were nearly 4,000 sexual assaults reported during rides in 2019-2020.