Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital.

That comes a day after it unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides.

The attack could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv and gunfire was reported in the city center Friday.

Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine's president pleaded for international help to fend off an attack that could topple his democratically elected government, cause massive casualties and ripple out damage to the global economy.

According to ABC News, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that some 100,000 Ukrainians have already been displaced due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Axios reported that Ukraine's president says Russian sabotage groups have entered Kyiv.

"The enemy has marked me as target number one," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "My family as target number 2. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

Reuters is reporting that a United Nations security council will vote on a resolution condemning Russia, but it is expected to be vetoed by Moscow.

On Thursday, Ukraine's health minister said that at least 57 Ukrainians have been killed and 169 have been injured.