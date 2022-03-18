US adult smoking rate fell during first year of pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — The first year of the pandemic saw fewer Americans smoking.

U.S. cigarette smoking dropped to a new all-time low in 2020, with 1 in 8 adults saying they were current smokers.

That's according to survey data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Adult e-cigarette use also dropped.

Outside experts said tobacco company price hikes and pandemic lifestyle changes likely played roles.

According to the data, smoking was higher among people who were divorced (22%) and single (21%) than those who were married (18%).

Close to 32,000 American adults were surveyed, and the data showed that from 2019 to 2020, Americans who used at least one tobacco product decreased from 21% in 2019 to 19% in 2020.

Also seeing a drop in usage was electronic cigarettes which fell from 4.5% in 2019 to 3.7% in 2020.

Combustible tobacco products fell from 16.7% to 15.2% in a years span, as well as those who smoked cigarettes decreased from 14% to 12.5%

It's the latest drop in a gradual decline that's been going on for more than half a century.

In 1965, 42% of U.S. adults were smokers.