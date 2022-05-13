KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Marshals Office has released new details relating to the Thursday arrest of a Kansas woman for her alleged role in a medical murder from nearly 20 years ago.

Jennifer Hall was wanted by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office since May 4, when she was formally charged with first degree murder, according to a release.

U.S. Marshals helped the county locate Hall, as her whereabouts were unknown.

She was located at a motel in Overland Park near Interstate 435 and Metcalf Avenue and was taken into custody on May 12.

Hall has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fern Franco, which occurred almost exactly 20 years ago to the day. The incident allegedly happened on May 18, 2002, when Hall was working as a respiratory therapist at the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

There were several other deaths at the hospital while Hall was working there, but no other charges have been brought against Hall.

