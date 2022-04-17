US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — The lawyer for a man arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall tells news outlets his client fired in self-defense.

Attorney Todd Rutherford represents Jewayne Price, who currently faces a charge of illegally carrying a pistol.

A judge said Sunday that Price could be released on house arrest with a $25,000 surety bond.

Saturday’s shooting in Columbia was one of two Easter weekend shootings in South Carolina with multiple victims, and one of three in the nation.

Nine people were hurt early Sunday in a Hampton County, South Carolina, nightclub shooting. Gunfire at a Pittsburgh party caused multiple injuries and killed two minors.

