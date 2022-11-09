Watch Now
US Senate race in Georgia to go to a runoff

(AP Photo)
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 15:05:28-05

The U.S. Senate race in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker will go to a runoff.

Neither candidate will get 50% of the vote, which is needed to avoid a runoff, Georgia election officials said.

As of Wednesday afternoon in Georgia, Warnock, a Democrat, led Walker 49.4% to 48.5%. Chase Oliver, the Libertarian candidate, had 2.1%.

The runoff could ultimately decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

If that happens, it would be a repeat of the last election cycle. Warnock was involved in a runoff election in Jan. 2021 after failing to get 50% of the vote in the November 2020 election. His victory, along with Jon Osoff, who also in a runoff, secured control of the Senate for the Democrats.

The runoff between Warnock and Walker will take place on Dec. 6.

