USPS marks Lunar New Year with new forever stamp

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will unveil a new forever stamp in San Francisco, Ca. in January that will celebrate Asia's beloved holiday, Lunar New Year.

The stamp feature a traditional design with a modern take on a festive Lunar New Year mask often seen in parades. It will commemorate the Year of the Rabbit.

The masks can be seen in the lion and dragon dances seen in parades.

The design is by art director Antonio Alcala, featuring original art by Camille Chew.

The stamps will be issued in panes of 20.

The value will be equal to current first-class mail's one-ounce price.

