Vigil and rally planned for 2nd anniversary of George Floyd killing

A candlelight vigil to honor George Floyd’s memory is scheduled for the second anniversary of the Black man’s killing.

Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020.

Activists planned the Wednesday vigil and a rally at the governor’s residence in St. Paul.

Events following the anniversary include a Thursday gathering of families of loved ones who have died in interactions with police and a fundraising gala Friday to preserve offerings left at the square where Floyd was killed.

An all-day festival followed by a concert at the square was also planned for Saturday.

Floyd died at the age of 46 when former Officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

Floyd repeatedly pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin was convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter, for which he is now serving 22 ½ years in prison.

In a federal case, he also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

He could face up to a 25-year prison sentence for that charge.