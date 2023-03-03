Walgreens warned by states not to distribute abortion pills

Walgreens will not distribute abortion pills in 20 mainly Republican-leaning states after being warned by a group of attorneys general not to distribute the pills, according to multiple reports.

Politico was first to report the decision Scripps News has reached out to Walgreens multiple times and is still awaiting a statement.

The attorneys general are at odds with both drug companies and the Biden administration over the legality of the pills. These attorneys general have fought the Biden administration over the distribution of such pills through the mail.

Among the fights, a federal court case in Texas will weigh whether states have the authority to ban the pills from being sent to women through the mail.

"We're not taking this lightly," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "We're taking this very seriously. This is going to be -- depending on where this goes, this could be unprecedented and uncharted territory. And we're going to continue to do our -- our work internally to see which way -- how we would respond."

According to the Food and Drug Administration, mifepristone is approved for use to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks into gestation.

In January, the FDA updated its guidance on prescribing mifepristone that the drug can be issued without an in-person appointment. The ACLU, however, said the updated guidance didn't go far enough as it limits those who can prescribe the drug by those who meet certain qualifications.

In addition to Walgreens, other major drug companies received letters from state attorneys general demanding they also not distribute abortion pills.