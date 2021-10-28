Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Walrus captured sleeping on Dutch submarine

items.[0].image.alt
Royal Netherlands Navy via Storyful
Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 11.28.36 AM.png
Posted at 11:29 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 12:29:28-04

Sailors with the Royal Netherlands Navy found a walrus asleep on top of their walrus-class submarine.

The cute moment was captured and shared on social media on Tuesday.

"The Navy's submarines belong to the Walrus class," the tweet said. "Apparently, they look more like this seal species than we thought."

The sailors nicknamed her Freya.

This is the first walrus to be seen off the Dutch coast in 23 years, according to Dutch News.

The news outlet reported that the female walrus is believed to have swum from her regular habitat in the polar circle.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018