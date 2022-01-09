Watch
Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows non-citizens to vote

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - New York City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez speaks during a rally on the steps of City Hall ahead of a City Council vote to allow lawful permanent residents to cast votes in elections to pick the mayor, City Council members and other municipal officeholders, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. More than 800,000 noncitizens and so-called Dreamers in New York City will have access to the ballot box, and could vote in municipal elections as early as 2023, after Mayor Eric Adams allowed legislation approved by the City Council a month earlier to automatically become law on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 13:48:47-05

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 800,000 non-citizens and “Dreamers” in New York City will have access to the ballot box as soon as next year after Mayor Eric Adams allowed legislation approved by the City Council to automatically become law.

While there was some question whether Adams could stop the bill from becoming law, the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action expired at the stroke of midnight.

Opponents have said they plan to challenge the law in court.

Unless courts intervene, New York City becomes the first major U.S. city to grant widespread municipal voting rights to non-citizens.

