Watch
NewsNational

Actions

White House to host meeting about lowering prices for Americans

items.[0].image.alt
Brittainy Newman/AP
FILE - Shoppers walk through Macy's on Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Americans slowed their spending from November to December as a trifecta of product shortages, surging prices and a surge of the highly contagious omicron curtailed spending. Retail sales fell 1.9% in December compared with the previous month when sales increased 0.3%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)
Retail Sales
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 16:57:06-05

President Joe Biden is expected to attend the second White House Competition Council meeting on Monday, CNN reported.

Biden established the council in 2021 with an executive order in an effort to lower prices for American consumers.

The council is responsible for monitoring the government's approach to increasing competition in the private sector and reducing the trend of corporate consolidation. Biden believes that will drive down prices for Americans.

The administration is trying to combat inflation. The consumer price index rose 7% in 2021, the largest 12-month gain since June 1982, according to Labor Department.

The council is made up of high-level officials from the Biden administration including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Monday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. EST.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018