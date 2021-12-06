Wife delivers much-needed holiday gift to terminally ill husband

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — It’s a time of year to forget our hardships and focus on the blessings found within our lives.

“I’m a lucky man, I am a lucky man,” said Andrew Kuzyk with enthusiasm.

Andrew is feeling that way despite a terminal diagnosis.

“You know they say I’m gonna die from this because they couldn’t get it all, but it doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t bother me, I still have a good outlook on life and on Christmas,” said Andrew.

In July, he, his wife Pamela, and their grandkids were in a car accident. Doctors soon discovered a large tumor tentacled into Andrew's brain requiring surgery. Unable to get it all, his life, is now on the clock.

“If I make it a year from now, it will probably be incredibly fortunate,” said Andrew.

It’s not the first time he’s faced stiff odds, after beating stage four skin cancer and kidney cancer already.

“It seems like every year he has something, I call him my lemon, I married a lemon, but he’s a good lemon,” said Pamela with a laugh.

While Andrew recovered in the hospital, Pamela decided to deliver a holiday surprise for the man she loves.

“We met in Michigan, and we were both crazy about Christmas. We always made it a point to decorate together,” said Pamela. “I just knew that I wanted something good to come out of him coming out of surgery.”

She soon sprang into action to set up a massive Christmas display at their home on her own.

Scattering hundreds of lights and decorations throughout the yard, every detail more joyful than the next. Andrew got his first sight of it the night he finally left the hospital.

“When I came home and I saw what she had done I was just blown away and I couldn’t tell her I loved her more,” said Andrew.

But he says there’s no doubt he’ll keep trying, no matter how much time he has left.

This story was originally Cameron Polom on abc15.com.