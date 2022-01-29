Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds

BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm is lashing the northeastern U.S. with deep snow and wind gusts approaching hurricane force.

Residents across the region hunkered down Saturday and avoided travel at the behest of government leaders.

Boston is in the storm's crosshairs and could get as much as 2 feet of snow.

"The combination of heavy snow rates and strong winds will produce dangerous blizzard conditions across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coasts," the National Weather Service said.

Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C. are also being hit.

The nor'easter is causing coastal flooding and threatening widespread power outages. In Massachusetts, more than 100,000 customers were without power Saturday, according to poweroutage.us.

Thousands of flights were canceled Saturday due to the storm.

Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines have issued travel waivers to passengers affected by the East Coast storm.