Watch
NewsNational

Actions

With Roe in doubt, states act on abortion limits, expansions

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a protest against abortion bans, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. A coalition of dozens of groups held a National Day of Action to Stop the Bans, with other events planned throughout the week. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Chuck Schumer
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 15:07:00-05

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State-by-state battles over the future of abortion are setting up around the U.S. Republican lawmakers are proposing new restrictions based on laws in Texas and Mississippi and some Democratic-led states are working to preserve access.

The activity in state legislatures was anticipated after the U.S. Supreme Court signaled it was ready to make seismic changes to the nationwide right to abortion established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

If the court overturns Roe v. Wade entirely, the decision on whether to keep abortion legal would fall to the states.

More than 20 states already have laws on the books that would quickly ban or dramatically restrict abortion.

Meanwhile, 15 states have moved to protect abortion access.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018