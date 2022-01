With Roe in doubt, states act on abortion limits, expansions

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State-by-state battles over the future of abortion are setting up around the U.S. Republican lawmakers are proposing new restrictions based on laws in Texas and Mississippi and some Democratic-led states are working to preserve access.

The activity in state legislatures was anticipated after the U.S. Supreme Court signaled it was ready to make seismic changes to the nationwide right to abortion established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

If the court overturns Roe v. Wade entirely, the decision on whether to keep abortion legal would fall to the states.

More than 20 states already have laws on the books that would quickly ban or dramatically restrict abortion.

Meanwhile, 15 states have moved to protect abortion access.

