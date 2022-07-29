Watch Now
WNBA's Diana Taurasi joins Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki in elite club

Darryl Webb/AP
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3)
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 14:54:35-04

Diana Taurasi's name will forever be linked with Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki.

On Thursday night, ESPN reported that she became the third person in the history of the NBA/WNBA to score 30 points after reaching the age of 40.

Taurasi led the Phoenix Mercury to a 90-80 win over the Los Angeles Sparks with her 30-point game.

The future Hall of Famer joked about the accomplishment after the game.

"Well, I mean, at this point... when you're old, everything's a record," Taurasi said, according to ESPN.

She added, "So, at least at this point, I'm just happy with a win. We can be the best team at 40, then I'm happy."

Taurasi is considered one of the greatest female basketball players. She's been on three WNBA championship teams, won several MVP awards and scored more points than any other WNBA player.

