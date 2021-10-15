Watch
Woman carrying baseball bat near Capitol arrested after biting officer, USCP says

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2021, a bird flies near the U.S. Capitol dome at sunrise in Washington. The Republican fundraising committee dedicated to flipping the House in the 2022 midterm elections says it raised more than $105 million this year through September 2021. The record haul marks a 74% increase over last cycle and includes $25.8 million raised in the third quarter of the year. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
U.S. Capitol
Posted at 12:08 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 13:08:19-04

A woman carrying a baseball bat was arrested Friday near the U.S. Capitol after raising the bat toward police and later biting an officer.

According to CNN and WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., the Capitol Police say the woman was walking down First Street SW at around 9:30 a.m. ET Friday near while carrying a bat.

Police said the woman "appeared agitated" and yelled at officers. When police tried to take the bat from the woman's hands, she allegedly bit an officer.

At that point, Capitol Police took the woman into custody. They identified her as 25-year-old Olivia Romano.

Charges against Romano are pending. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

The incident is just the latest violent or threatening incident the Capitol Police have faced in 2021.

On Jan. 6, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election results. One officer died days after the riots, and others died by suicide in the weeks that followed.

On April 2, an officer was killed when a car rammed a barrier near the Capitol. The suspect, wielding a knife, was shot dead by officers.

In August, police Capitol Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle. The driver, who claimed to have a bomb in his car, was arrested have an hours-long standoff. No one was hurt.

