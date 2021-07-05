Nearly 1 dozen hurt in Nebraska deck collapse during party

SUTTON, Neb. (AP) — Nearly a dozen people were taken to a hospital early Monday when a second-story deck on a Sutton home collapsed during a Fourth of July pool party.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the collapse happened around 1 a.m. Monday when a group of people followed a DJ up the deck's stairs.

Fillmore County Sheriff William Burgess said he did not know how many guests were at the pool party at the time of the deck collapse, but said most of them were young people who were taken to hospitals in Lincoln. Sutton is about 63 miles east of Lincoln.