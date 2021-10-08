Watch
News

Actions

Nebraska court says death row inmate can't be own lawyer

items.[0].image.alt
File
Aubrey Trail
Aubrey Trail Trial
Posted at 1:32 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 14:32:34-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met on the date app Tinder will not get to serve as his own attorney in his automatic appeal.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska Supreme Court last week rejected Aubrey Trail's plan to fire his team of attorneys and represent himself in his appeal.

The 55-year-old Trail had argued that his court-appointed attorneys have refused to support his request to sell some $25,000 in antiques and rare coins and give the money to a memorial fund set up for his victim, 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018