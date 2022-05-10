Nebraska man sentenced to 18 years in prison for crimes against multiple children

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska man was sentenced in Dixon County District Court on Monday to 18 years in prison for crimes against 10 children, according to the Nebraska Attorney General's office.

Jose Fregoso pled no contest to three counts of Possession of Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct, five counts of Child Abuse, and one count of Sexual Assault of a Child in the Third Degree.

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, and the Dixon County Attorney's Office assisted in the case.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.