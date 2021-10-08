Nebraska public employees to see pay hikes in new contract

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska governor's office announced Friday a contract agreement with state public employees that will provide significant pay hikes, particularly to those working in some health care and high-demand jobs.

The state and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees reached an agreement in principle, meaning it's not yet been ratified, worth $47 million in new compensation.

The union represents more than 8,000 public employees in agencies throughout the state.

Union director Justin Hubly says the agreement “represents a substantial increase in pay for our members working within 24/7 facilities and across state government.”