Nebraska suspect shot and killed by police in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Nebraska was shot and killed by police in Wyoming on Saturday, the Cheyenne Police Department said.

Members of the Cheyenne Police-Laramie County Joint SWAT Team opened fire on Davin Darayle Saunders around midday after going to a home where they had located him. Saunders refused to come out and after police deployed gas to try to get him out, he pulled out a gun, leading officers to shoot him, police said.

Police in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, about 100 miles northeast of Cheyenne, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Saunders was wanted in connection with several shootings, including one in which he allegedly killed his aunt.

It had been about two years since the last homicide in Scottsbluff.

“We do not have a lot of violent crime,” the Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the newspaper.

Police learned Saunders was in Cheyenne after he was allegedly involved in a dispute with a firearm at a Walmart store on Tuesday. He left before officers arrived, police said.

