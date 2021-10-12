Nebraska virus numbers improve slightly but remain elevated

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new virus cases and hospitalizations improved slightly in Nebraska again last week but they remain at an elevated level that is straining the state’s hospitals.

Nebraska reported 4,534 cases in the week that ended on Friday, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that is down about 5% from the 4.775 cases Nebraska reported the week before. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state averaged around 400 a day last week, which was down from 415 a day in the previous week.