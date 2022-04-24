Watch
Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 11 firefighters

Nebraska Wildfires
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April 23, 2022 near Cambridge, Neb. Several small towns, including Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, in Nebraska's southwest and Macy in its northeast, were forced to temporarily evacuate because of the wind-driven wildfires.
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 24, 2022
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska killed a retired fire chief and injured at least 11 firefighters.

The man who died Friday night was working with firefighters as a spotter in Red Willow County in the southwest corner of the state.

Alyssa Sanders with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Sunday that 66-year-old John P. Trumble of Arapahoe, who was a retired Cambridge fire chief, was overcome by smoke and fire after his vehicle left the road.

Blazes have been reported in 12 counties around the state since Friday.

The state agency says fires were still burning in Perkins, Hayes, Furnas, Red Willow and Frontier counties as of Saturday night.

