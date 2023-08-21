NEW: Video shows police raid inside home of Kansas newspaper owner

MARION, Kan. (KSHB) — The KSHB 41 I-Team has obtained video from the Marion County Record showing the day police raided the home of the Kansas newspaper's owner.

On Aug. 11, police showed up at Eric Meyer's home, the owner of the paper to execute a search warrant.

Meyer lived at his home with his mother, Joan Meyer, 98, who served as co-publisher of Marion County Record.

KSHB has obtained the video provided by the attorney representing the newspaper. A portion of the video has been uploaded to YouTube. The KSHB 41 I-Team is working to obtain the full recording.

Meyer would die the next day. Her son said the trauma of the raid contributed to her death.

The community paid its final respects to Meyer in funeral services on Saturday.