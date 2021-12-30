New Year's Eve fireworks to shine bright over Omaha and Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. — Bigger and better: that's what they're promising this year for the New Year's Eve fireworks display along the Missouri River.

"It's a little bit longer than last year. Last year it was about 11 minutes. This is about 12 to 13, but maybe closer to 15 minutes. A little bigger, better, every year we try and outdo ourselves with the fireworks show." said Maggie Winton, event marketing coordinator with CHI Health Center.

The fireworks will start promptly at 7 p.m. in lot D, behind the CHI Health Center arena, near 10th & Cass Streets.

Parking is available for free at lots, A. B. and C as well as the Gallup parking lots. The lots open up one hour before the show at B and C and Gallup.

"We recommend people get here early to stake out their claim for the best spot," continued Winton.

For those willing to brave the cold, a great view will also be available from the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Although it is a celebratory time, safety should remain a priority.

"We do ask that people be safe, be respectful and responsible. Follow the rules so that everyone can have a safe festive time," said Winton.

Street parking is also available and meters are free starting at 5 p.m.

There is still time to donate to the "Shine The Light on Hunger" Campaign. Nonperishable items or cash donations can be made to Foodbank of the Heartland: foodbankheartland.org

