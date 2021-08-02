Watch
AP, Reuters to help Twitter elevate more credible info

John Raoux/AP
FILE - The login/sign up screen for a Twitter account is seen on a laptop computer Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Twitter has signed deals with The Associated Press and Reuters news agencies to help elevate accurate information on its platform. Twitter said Monday, Aug. 2, that the program will expand its existing work to help explain why things are trending on the site, show information and news from trusted resources and debunk misinformation. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 4:16 PM, Aug 02, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has signed deals with The Associated Press and Reuters to help elevate accurate information on its platform.

Twitter said Monday that the program will expand its existing work to help explain why certain subjects are trending on the site, to show information and news from trusted resources and to debunk misinformation.

Twitter said the news agencies will help ensure that credible information is available in real-time around key conversations as they come up in real-time, especially "where facts are in dispute" or when the company's internal team doesn't have the necessary expertise or access to enough reputable reporting.

