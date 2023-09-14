North Platte fire crews fight 'toxic smoke' and blaze at Union Pacific Railroad Bailey Yards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) — The North Platte Volunteer Fire Department is battling a blaze north of a railroad track that is producing "toxic smoke."
According to a social media post, there was an explosion at Union Pacific Railroad Bailey Yards near North Platte and Hershey at approximately 12:10 p.m.
The Nebraska State Patrol is asking that anyone located between Front Road and Splinter Road, from Highway 30 to 1 mile north, to evacuate the area.
Highway 30 is also closed in the area at this time. I-80 is not affected.
Emergency evacuation for the area between splinter and front North of railroad track due fire at the railroad involving heavy toxic smoke— North Platte VFD (@NPVFD69101) September 14, 2023
Explosion at Union Pacific Railroad Bailey Yards at approximately 12:10 pm. #hazmat #Northplatte #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/zxJWkw2BE5
