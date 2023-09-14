North Platte fire crews fight 'toxic smoke' and blaze at Union Pacific Railroad Bailey Yards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) — The North Platte Volunteer Fire Department is battling a blaze north of a railroad track that is producing "toxic smoke."

According to a social media post, there was an explosion at Union Pacific Railroad Bailey Yards near North Platte and Hershey at approximately 12:10 p.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol is asking that anyone located between Front Road and Splinter Road, from Highway 30 to 1 mile north, to evacuate the area.

Highway 30 is also closed in the area at this time. I-80 is not affected.

Emergency evacuation for the area between splinter and front North of railroad track due fire at the railroad involving heavy toxic smoke



Explosion at Union Pacific Railroad Bailey Yards at approximately 12:10 pm. #hazmat #Northplatte #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/zxJWkw2BE5 — North Platte VFD (@NPVFD69101) September 14, 2023

