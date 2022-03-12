Watch
NSP: Iowa man killed in crash on I-80 in western Nebraska

Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 11:44:38-05

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has died in a crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Sidney.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 69-year-old John Jessen, of Des Moines, Iowa, was a passenger in a car hit by a semitrailer in snowy and icy conditions, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Jassen was a passenger in a car driven by Martha Mae Jessen, also of Des Moines.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators said the crash happened when the Jessens’ westbound car came to a stop in the right lane of the interstate, then backed into the left lane — and into the path of the semi — in an apparent attempt to get onto an exit ramp.

