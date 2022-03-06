Watch
News

Actions

Officials: 7 dead after tornadoes tore through central Iowa

Iowa Severe Weather
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Bryon Houlgrave/AP
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, after a strong storm caused damage in areas of central Iowa.
Iowa Severe Weather
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 12:48:02-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say seven people are dead after tornadoes swept through central Iowa, damaging homes, knocking down trees and toppling power lines.

Emergency management officials in Madison County said six people were killed when one tornado touched down Saturday in an area southwest of Des Moines near the town of Winterset.

Among those killed were two children under the age of 5.

Officials confirmed one death when a separate tornado struck in Lucas County, about 54 miles southeast of Des Moines.

Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa for hours with storms also causing damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and in other parts of eastern Iowa.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018