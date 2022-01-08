Omaha man accused in 2018 officer shooting enters pleas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of shooting an Omaha officer during a 2018 traffic stop before being shot himself by other officers has pleaded no contest to four felony counts in the case. But John Ezell Jr.'s attorney argued in the Thursday plea hearing that Ezell didn't know he was shooting at police.

Ezell pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer and two weapons counts. He faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced on Feb. 10.

Police say Ezell was a passenger in a car that fled police on Sept. 11, 2018. Once the car was stopped, Ezell opened the car door holding a gun and shot Officer Ken Fortune at point-blank range before being shot himself several times. Both Fortune and Ezell recovered.