Omaha police investigating killing of 14-year-old girl

Posted at 9:41 AM, Dec 23, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot to death in Omaha.

Isabella Santiago was shot at 37th and P streets on Wednesday night and then driven to a fire station.

Medics rushed Santiago to Nebraska Medical Center, where police say she was pronounced dead. Police say an investigation of the killing is continuing. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

