Omaha police officer shoots, kills man while serving a warrant

Omaha police investigating officer involved incident near 78th Ave

Scene secure, PIO headed to scene, media staging on south side of Vernon

Officer shot a man while trying to serve a warrant, suspect has died

SWAT was present due to suspect's criminal history

Investigation ongoing at 78th and Vernon

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

Near 78th and Vernon St. where an Omaha officer shot a man while trying to serve a warrant this morning... and we've learned this afternoon that he has died. OPD says it happend around 7:00 a.m. OPD and federal authorities were serving a warrant for narcotics and firearms. They say because of the suspect's criminal history swat was there to assist. During this encounter.. OPD says one of their officers shot the man. Officers started CPR immediately but he has ultimately died. A spokesman says the department's officer-involved investigations team is here as the investigation into what happened this morning continues.