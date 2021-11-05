Watch
News

Actions

Omaha to develop action plan to combat climate change

items.[0].image.alt
File Photo
Omaha skyline
Posted at 12:17 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 13:17:09-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha plans to join hundreds of other U.S. cities by trying to come up with strategies to combat climate change.

The Omaha World-Herald reported Thursday that while the Nebraska Legislature has rejected calls for a statewide plan, Omaha will lead a metropolitan area climate action plan expected to be funded with a mix of public and private money.

Climate plans typically involve identifying where a community is most vulnerable to severe weather, its contribution to global warming, what needs to be done and measurable steps.

A consultant is expected to be hired by mid-2022, and it may take a year or longer after that before a plan is ready.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018