Late Nights at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium returns on May 25

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's zoo has announced the dates for its popular, 21-and-over evening events .

See the zoo's news release below:

Join Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for a relaxed evening of wildlife, food trucks and drinks as it hosts the first Late Nights at the Zoo of the summer on Thursday, May 25, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. This series is for adults only, ages 21 and older, and will also be held on the following Thursdays: June 1, 8 & 29, July 6, 13, 20 & 27, and August 3, 10, 17 & 24.

Tickets for all dates are now available. To guarantee admittance, reserve your tickets now. Save $5 per event admission by purchasing online ahead of time. Admission prices increase at the door. You can also save time by pre-purchasing drink tickets online. Drink tickets can now be pre-purchased online with your event admission and you can pick them up at the ticketing kiosks throughout the Zoo. Additional drink tickets will also be sold onsite.

Each ticket to Late Nights at the Zoo includes one complimentary drink ticket (issued with event admission wristband), access to select Zoo exhibits after-hours, and the ability to purchase cuisine from local food trucks. Exhibit areas include Owen Sea Lion Shores, Asian Highlands, Hubbard Gorilla Valley (indoor family quarters only), Scott Aquarium, Desert Dome, Kingdoms of the Night and African Grasslands. Stingray Beach will also be available as an add-on experience.

All guests must be ages 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID to the event. No exceptions will be made for any reason, including infants. Each Late Nights’ capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee admission, the Zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 per person for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium members and $25 per person for non-members. Admission tickets can also be purchased the day of the event at the Zoo main entrance for $20 for Zoo members and $30 for non-members. To purchase your tickets and find more details about Late Nights, including participating food trucks and open Zoo exhibits, please visit the Zoo’s website at OmahaZoo.com/Special-Events.

Proceeds from ticket sales at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium special events are allocated toward animal health, wellness and enrichment programs, as well as furthering conservation efforts worldwide.

