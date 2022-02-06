One man dead, two hurt after shooting in Cedar Falls Sunday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — One person died and another was in critical condition Sunday after a shooting in Cedar Falls.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Cedar Falls Police said two Mason City men were arrested after the shooting that was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, two other men with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in private vehicles and one of them also had life-threatening injuries.

One of the injured men died, and one of the other two men was taken to another hospital in critical condition.

The third man was treated and released.

