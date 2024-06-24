Parks, other public spaces along Missouri River closed as flooding worsens

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Cities along the Missouri River, including Omaha, have closed or limited access to parks and other public areas due to forecasted flooding.

The Omaha Public Works Department has closed the entire length of the Missouri River Flood Levee to the public. It says this will allow staff to safely carryout flood fighting operations.

This means that sections of the Riverfront Trail North from Crown Point/Ida Street to Pershing Drive, and from the Mormon Bridge to north of NP Dodge Park, the NP Dodge Park Trail and the Riverfront Trail South/Paved Levee Access Road (Hickory Street to Missouri Avenue) are closed until further notice.

In Bellevue, American Heroes Park and the Haworth Park Campground and Public Boat Docks are closed to the public.

In Council Bluffs, Parks and Recreation officials tell KMTV that Tom Hannifan River's Edge Park remains open but access to areas close to water is restricted.