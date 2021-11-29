Watch
Patrol: Man shot by Nebraska trooper dies at hospital

Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 29, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by a Nebraska state trooper last week during a drug investigation has died at a Lincoln hospital.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 27-year-old German Pedrazo died Sunday night, four days after he was shot in a Lincoln parking lot. Police have said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon when members of the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force who were following up on a tip spotted a car carrying Pedrazo and a woman.

Police investigators have said the trooper fired the shot after Pedrazo reached to pull out a gun when confronted by police. Pedrazo was shot in the neck and underwent emergency surgery. The trooper's name has not been released.

