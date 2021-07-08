Watch
Police: Iowa teacher had inappropriate contact with student

Posted at 1:34 PM, Jul 08, 2021
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa have arrested a Marshalltown middle school teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student.

Police say in a news release that 42-year-old Adam Eugene Edgington, of Nevada, Iowa, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. Investigators say the allegation was reported to police in late June.

The complaint says that during the last school year, Edgington kissed, hugged, held hands with and fondled the 13-year-old, who was in one of his classes. Edgington is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Monday.

