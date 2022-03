Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them then described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body.

On Tuesday, a judge also rejected defense lawyers’ requests that the media be excluded from a hearing later this week at which the teens will seek to be tried in the juvenile system rather than in adult court.

The teenagers, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Her body was found Nov. 3.

