Police officer from Cherokee charged in hit-and-run that injured girl

CHEROKEE, Iowa (AP) — A 52-year-old police officer from Cherokee is facing charges after he allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl with a pickup truck and then drove away.

The Sioux City Journal reported that Michael McGee was cited with leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident.

The Iowa State Patrol says McGee struck the girl, who was in a crosswalk, on Friday afternoon in Cherokee.

He was off-duty at the time.

The patrol says the girl was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The patrol continues to investigate the incident.

