2024 GOP Presidential Candidate Tim Scott makes stop in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — U.S. Senator from South Carolina and 2024 GOP Presidential Candidate Tim Scott made a stop in Council Bluffs Friday.

He took part in a roundtable discussion at Pizza King and offered his vision for America.

"I think when you find out that you can have the same conservative policies with the optimism that can persuade others to join the team so our policies are the law of the land as opposed to yelling about something from the outside looking in — that's what I offer,” said Scott.

Scott's part of a growing GOP field with Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron Desantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley all running.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to announce his candidacy next week.

