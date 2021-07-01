Watch
30 Nebraska senators urge schools to reject sex ed standards

AP
The Nebraska Unicameral convenes in Lincoln, Neb., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2011, as lawmakers return for Day 1 of a special session to address the state's authority over oil pipelines, ahead of the U.S. State Department ruling on the Keystone XL. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jul 01, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Thirty Nebraska state lawmakers are urging local school boards to reject proposed state health standards that include lessons for young children on gender identity and gender expression.

The senators issued a joint public statement to local school boards. The standards under consideration by the Nebraska Department of Education would be optional if they’re approved, so school districts would be free to accept or ignore them.

Under the proposed standards, kindergartners would learn about different kinds of family structures, including same-gender families. First-graders would be taught about gender identity and gender stereotypes. The proposal has drawn huge crowds to education board meetings and faced strong opposition from Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

