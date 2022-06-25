OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following Friday's Supreme Court decision many are worried about their access to abortion and other medical care that may be affected. The high court's ruling means states can now individually decide those rights.

While many states have trigger laws, meaning abortion will be immediately or almost immediately outlawed following Roe's rollback, Nebraska does not.

Abortion is still legal in the state.

That may change in the near future, as Governor Pete Ricketts has stated in the past he will call a special session in the summer, should Roe V. Wade be overturned.

But right now, you can still seek that medical care.

"Nothing's changed, which I think is really important at this very moment because a lot of people are pretty concerned appropriately," Dr. Stephanie Gustin, Medical Director of Heartland Center for Reproductive Medicine says.

Pro-abortion rights doctors say they want people to be informed but urge people to continue if they had been seeking care.

"I hesitate to have people living in fear I don’t want people to be afraid to get pregnant afraid to live their lives and things like this I think this is a scary time and I think it brings up a lot of fear for people so it is a scary prospect," Dr. Emily Patel, a maternal-fetal medicine physician with Methodist said.

"In the interim, our recommendation is patients continue seeking care and that they continue to advocate on their behalf as well and share their stories," Dr. Gustin said.

In the meantime, doctors and organizations are continuing to do the work in case the state does outlaw abortion.

Organizations that serve women like the Women's Center for Advancement are working to secure what resources would still be available to clients.

"(We're) educating ourselves on the healthcare aspect of it and finding financial resources that may help our clients find new resources, will be two priorities," Katie Welsh, Legal Director for the Women's Center for Advancement, said.

Doctors are not only working to fight for their patients but also for themselves as providing certain care may become illegal under an abortion ban.

They say criminalizing doctors will lead to bad patient care.

"Physicians are trained to make decisions that are educated, that are data gathered and sometimes need to be quick to save a patient and putting a physician at risk of needing to go to jail for doing something that they knew was in the best interest of the patient is not going to result in good patient care. It's actually, it goes completely against what we promise to do which is do no harm for patients," Dr. Gustin said.

They add government should not interfere.

"We don’t need the government and politics weighing in on that when they don’t have the expertise we do, Dr. Patel said.

Pro-abortion advocates say they'll continue the fight.